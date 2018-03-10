Impairment suspected in crash that injured 3 adults, 3 children

Impairment is suspected in a serious crash Saturday that left six people injured, including children.

The two cars collided around 4 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

The accident caused significant damage to both cars, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Three adults and three children were injured and taken to the hospital.

A Toyota Prius had two adult females, ages 42 and 38, both transported to a trauma center in critical but stable condition.

The driver of that car required technical extrication.

With them were three children. A 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were in critical but stable condition and were taken to a children’s trauma center.

A 4-year-old girl was in serious but stable condition and was also transported to a children’s trauma center.

In the other vehicle was a 25-year-old male who transported to a trauma center in critical but stable condition.

Westbound Bethany Home Road at 17th Avenue was restricted and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

