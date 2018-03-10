Truck ends up submerged in Saguaro Lake; sheriff's divers fish it out

So, we're not sure how this guy's truck ended up submerged in Saguaro Lake Saturday!

But we know it took a big effort to fish it out and bring it to the surface.

Divers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had to be called in to recover the truck near the lake's boat ramp.

One person was in the boat when the truck slid back into the water.

Luckily, no one was hurt in this incident.

But MCSO would like to remind the public never to allow passengers to stay inside the vehicle while backing it toward the water.

MCSO Divers recovered a truck and trailer at a Saguaro lake boat ramp this afternoon. There were no injuries associated with this incident however MCSO would like to remind the public NEVER to allow passengers to stay inside the vehicle while backing your vehicle into the water. pic.twitter.com/BkfOtA2MKP — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 10, 2018

