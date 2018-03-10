Police officers fill in at father-daughter dance in Tucson

Police officers help people in countless ways, all day, every day,

But this week, some officers in Tucson undertook a special mission to help out some special kids.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department stepped in at a father-daughter dance.

After learning that some of the children at Walter Douglas Elementary School were unable to have their fathers at the annual Father-Daughter dance, TPD officers decided to stop by and make sure everyone had a dance partner.

The seven officers enjoyed music, games, and made sure that their dance partners received flowers for the dance.

