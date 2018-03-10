Man hit, killed while riding bike in Phoenix

A man was hit and killed while riding his bike in Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD said the man was riding his bike near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road at about 3:30 a.m. when he crossed mid-block and struck the raised median.

That collision caused the rider to be thrown from the bicycle where he landed in the eastbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle.

Pfohl said the rider was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed and spoke with officers. Pfohl said she was not impaired and speed was not a factor.

