Police: Welfare check leads to homicide investigation in Mesa

Mesa police are investigating a homicide after a man with obvious trauma was found Friday night.

According to Det. Steve Berry with Mesa PD, officers were dispatched to a residence near Mesa Drive and Holmes Avenue for a welfare check.

Upon arrival the officers found an adult male in distress from obvious trauma. Mesa Fire and Medical transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating this is a homicide.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

