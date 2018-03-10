Buddha Bowl Recipe

Buddha Bowl

1. 1 cup of rice, cooked per package directions. When rice is cooked, divide evenly between two bowls.

2. Add 2 TBS coconut oil, 1 TSP fresh ginger, and 5 drops sesame seed oil to a large skillet. Sauté 2 cups baby spinach with 1 cup shredded carrots over med-high heat until spinach is slightly wilted and carrots are browned. Divide into 2 servings and add to the rice bowl. Do not clean skillet out.

3. At the same time you are sautéing the spinach and carrots, steam 1 cup of asparagus (chopped into 1 inch pieces) and 1 cup green beans (ends trimmed and chopped into 1 inch pieces). Lightly steam until veggies are tender-crisp.

4. Once asparagus and green beans are lightly steamed, pour these vegetables into the same skillet used to sauté spinach and carrots. Flash-sautee the green beans and asparagus over high heat until lightly browned, but still tender-crisp. Don’t overcook! Add to rice bowl.

5. Top each bowl with 1/2 cup finely chopped romaine lettuce, 1/4 cup thinly sliced cucumber, 1/4 sliced avocado, and 1 lime wedge. Recently, I’ve been making a non-vegan version and adding a fried egg on top as well.

6. Lightly dress each bowl with gluten-free teriyaki sauce.

