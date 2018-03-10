Mesa PD: Suspect flees traffic stop, fires at officers

Mesa police are investigating after a suspect fired shots at officers early Saturday morning. According to Mesa PD, officers tried to pull over a vehicle with expired tags at about 2:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect did not stop and fled the scene. Officers engaged in a pursuit that ended outside an apartment complex near University and Mesa drives.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-involved shootings]

The suspect exited the vehicle and officers chased him on foot. The suspect then began to fire shots at officers.

Mesa PD said officers fired back and struck the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

***Officer Involved Shooting*** All Officers are ok. 226 N Hobson. Media staging will be at Hobson and 2nd St. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 10, 2018

