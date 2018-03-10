PD: 1 man shot dead after domestic disturbance in Phoenix

Scene near 31st Avenue and Vogel where Joseph King, 23, was shot and killed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a domestic disturbance Friday night.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, officers responded to the area of 31st and Vogel avenues just before midnight for a shooting. Pfohl said the officers were met by the suspect and his wife who said they heard a loud domestic disturbance in a nearby vehicle.

They told officers that the argument became so disturbing that they felt they needed to help the female in the vehicle.

The suspect told police he grabbed his handgun and approached the vehicle, telling the male, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Long King, to stop yelling. King got out of the vehicle but was still agitated.

Pfohl said the suspect told officers that he was able to calm King down for a few moments but then he assaulted the suspect by punching him in the face. The suspect told officers that he fired his weapon which ended the assault.

The wife of the suspect called 911. Paramedics arrived on scene but were unable to save Long. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Pfohl said the suspect was released pending further investigation.

