Tempe company in running to build border wall as President Trump tours prototypes

A Tempe company is one step closer to building President Trump’s border wall.

The President will fly out to California on Tuesday to see border wall prototypes from a handful of companies, including Fisher Industries.

Tommy Fisher is president and CEO of Fisher Industries, and he says his company began working on this project back when President Trump was running for office.

“In the end, we're not just selling a wall, we're selling a complete border protection system,” says Fisher.

Fisher and his team built a border wall prototype in San Diego in the fall. Instead of using precast concrete, they actually hook steel forms to excavators and pour the concrete right on the spot. Fisher says their plan for the wall is safer to build, faster, stronger and looks good. They actually pour color into the concrete to match the landscape and it won't fade.

“So if you stood back half a mile, you couldn’t even see where our wall is because it blends so nicely,” says Fisher.

The prototype also includes roads on either side of the wall and the ability to build through mountains. Fisher thinks this new process for building walls could be used beyond border control, even to help with flood prevention.

“There is no reason that any place should flood with this type of technology out now,” says Fisher.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.