Authorities waiting for DNA testing to identify human remains found in Buckeye

"They did in fact confirm they are human remains,” said Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall.

But who they belong to is what both authorities and families are waiting to find out. A street sweeper found the bones Thursday, and Buckeye Police are now waiting for DNA testing from the state crime lab to determine the identity.

Authorities said the bones were found scattered all over a rural area off State Route 85 near Broadway Road, and said it likely took a long time to find the bones because the area was covered in water during monsoon season.

Police said one thing is for sure:

“We can’t rule out Jesse Wilson at this point,” said Hall.

Wilson’s adoptive mom, Crystal Wilson, reported him missing in July of 2016. She told police she last saw him at their Buckeye home.

Law enforcement and volunteers scoured neighborhoods and nearby fields looking for any sign of the little boy.

We tried to track Crystal down Friday night but records show she sold her home a week ago.

We found a new address for her in Avondale, but nobody was home.

But because detectives don’t know whether the bones are adult or child, another family is anxiously waiting for an identification too.

Christine Mustafa disappeared last May. Her boyfriend is charged with her murder, even though her body’s never been found.

Phoenix Police spent more than a month combing a landfill in Buckeye looking for her remains.

The Mustafa family sent us this statement Friday:

“We’ve been on edge following the news [Buckeye search] and were hoping for an update whether or not it is bones of a child or adult or any other info, but no word from news or law enforcement yet.”

Buckeye’s police chief hopes to have more answers next week.

