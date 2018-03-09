Spending mindless hours on your smartphone? It might be time for a 'Digital Detox'

ASU Clinical Assistant Professor Matt Sopha says cell phones can have an adverse affect on our lives. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Are you looking at your phone right now? Do you think you could go without it for an entire day?

Starting tonight, there's a nationwide push to put down the devices for 24 hours.

While we're working, walking, and even driving, our cell phones are always with us.

The average adult spends four hours a day on staring at their phone.That's five days a month, and two months a year!

"You know I sometimes wonder how I get through the night. Not to be funny, seriously," said Eric Schmidt.

Schmidt admits, for him it's become a bit of a problem. "I would say it's a good 12 to 15 hours," he said .

These devices no doubt have important functions. But some experts wonder if all that screen time might be too much.

"We were at a concert, a great concert by the way, but she was watching the concert through her phone, she was on Snapchat the entire time. I couldn't help but wonder if she was missing out on something by doing that," said ASU Clinical Assistant Professor Matt Sopha.

Sopha believes our devices can affect our attention span, relationships and even sleep.

"Even just having the thing there where we can see it, you want to grab it you want to check what's going on, and that's, man that's interesting," said Sopha.

But there is something you can do. Starting at midnight March 9, there's a push to disconnect. It's called the 'National Day of Unplugging.' You're encouraged to turn off the screens for 24 hours.

"It would be hard, but if I really tried I think I could do it," said Allison Pine, who estimates she spends up to eight hours a day using apps on her phone.

Sopha says going cold turkey for a day might be a little extreme. He recommends a more gradual cutback.

"I think as long as we're aware, then we're not going to go down the dark rabbit hole of having these things control our lives," said Sopha.

There are even some apps that help you monitor how many hours you spend on your phone.

'We ought to give a little more mindfulness to being in the moment," said Sopha.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.