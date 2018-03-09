SLIDESHOW: Travelers’ Choice Top 10 World’s Best Beaches

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 123RF) (Source: 123RF)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Beachgoers of the world have spoken and TripAdvisor listened, recently putting out its Travelers’ Choice Top 10 World’s Best Beaches list.

Talk about some gorgeous locations!

APP USERS: Click here for slideshow

Click here to read Rosanne Coloccia's blog.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.