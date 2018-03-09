Back to the beach!Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended
5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended
Multiple infants suffered serious injuries at a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.More >
Multiple infants suffered serious injuries at a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.More >
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
Pregnant woman killed after truck's wheel hub hits her windshield
Pregnant woman killed after truck's wheel hub hits her windshield
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
Former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz dead at 68
Former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz dead at 68
Longtime Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 years old.More >
Longtime Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 years old.More >
There’s nothing wrong with first cousins getting married, scientists say
There’s nothing wrong with first cousins getting married, scientists say
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Raid of Sierra Vista 'drug house' leads to 7 arrests
Raid of Sierra Vista 'drug house' leads to 7 arrests
Federal and local law enforcement officers say a Sierra Vista home was a drug house with people actively dealing.More >
Federal and local law enforcement officers say a Sierra Vista home was a drug house with people actively dealing.More >
UPDATE: Bones discovered in Buckeye farm field are human
UPDATE: Bones discovered in Buckeye farm field are human
Buckeye police are investigating after human bones were found Thursday in a farm field.More >
Buckeye police are investigating after human bones were found Thursday in a farm field.More >
Travel blogMore travel blog postsMore>>
Back to the beach!
Back to the beach!
Beachgoers have spoken! The 2018 Travelers’ Choice "best beaches in the world" rankings have been announced, and eight of "Top 10 World’s Best Beaches" are just a nonstop or connecting flight away from Phoenix.More >
Beachgoers have spoken! The 2018 Travelers’ Choice "best beaches in the world" rankings have been announced, and eight of "Top 10 World’s Best Beaches" are just a nonstop or connecting flight away from Phoenix.More >
Rollin' on the river: Your guide to river cruises
Rollin' on the river: Your guide to river cruises
Once considered the vacation choice of older travelers, or experienced cruisers, the most popular river lines have done an exceptional job of opening the market wide.More >
Once considered the vacation choice of older travelers, or experienced cruisers, the most popular river lines have done an exceptional job of opening the market wide.More >
Spring break: Go here, not there
Spring break: Go here, not there
Although "spring break" may conjure up visions of partying college students, there are plenty of great destinations where families and couples won't feel out of place.More >
Although "spring break" may conjure up visions of partying college students, there are plenty of great destinations where families and couples won't feel out of place.More >
Making the grade: What the new travel advisory system means for you
Making the grade: What the new travel advisory system means for you
Pop quiz: Under the previous State Department travel advisory system, a “travel warning” meant the same thing as a “travel alert.”More >
Pop quiz: Under the previous State Department travel advisory system, a “travel warning” meant the same thing as a “travel alert.”More >
Top 10 most romantic cities
Top 10 most romantic cities
If your ideas of a romantic gift go beyond the same old same old, consider planning a romantic getaway for two! But where?More >
If your ideas of a romantic gift go beyond the same old same old, consider planning a romantic getaway for two! But where?More >
21 places to go in 2018
21 places to go in 2018
Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!More >
Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!More >