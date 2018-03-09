Back to the beach!

(Source: 123RF)
PHOENIX

Beachgoers have spoken!

The 2018 Travelers’ Choice “best beaches in the world” rankings have been announced, and eight of “Top 10 World’s Best Beaches” are just a nonstop or connecting flight away!

Based on the “quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor” over a 12-month period, the Caribbean is well-represented. All the better for Arizona travelers! “Soft sand, clear waters and balmy temperatures are common threads among these Travelers’ Choice award-winning beaches,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

And even better, great rates are available for the rest of the year!

So what stretches of sand are on the latest list? Let’s take a look at their locations, and how you can get there from here.

Travelers’ Choice Top 10 World’s Best Beaches [Click here for map]

  1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos - overnight and very early morning connecting flights
  2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil - currently, no airline offers flights to this destination from Sky Harbor
  3. Varadero Beach, Cuba - no flights to Cuba due to travel restrictions
  4. Eagle Beach, Aruba - overnight connecting flights via east coast
  5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands - early morning connecting flights through Houston
  6. La Concha Beach, Spain - overnight double connection to San Sebastian
  7. Clearwater Beach, Florida - nonstop and connecting flights to the Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater area
  8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica - overnight connecting flights
  9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic - early morning and overnight connecting flights through New York, Atlanta, and various Florida cities
  10. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico - nonstop flight to Cancun Airport

Off the top of my head, I’d add a couple of Hawaii beaches - Poipu on Kauai and Ka’anapali on Maui specifically - along with additional Cancun-area beaches to this list of the world’s best, and I’m sure you have your favorites, too.

Have you made your summer vacation or fall break plans yet? Think about adding one or two of these to your list!

