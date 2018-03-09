Back to the beach!

Beachgoers have spoken!

The 2018 Travelers’ Choice “best beaches in the world” rankings have been announced, and eight of “Top 10 World’s Best Beaches” are just a nonstop or connecting flight away!

Based on the “quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor” over a 12-month period, the Caribbean is well-represented. All the better for Arizona travelers! “Soft sand, clear waters and balmy temperatures are common threads among these Travelers’ Choice award-winning beaches,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

And even better, great rates are available for the rest of the year!

[MORE: Travel blog]

[RELATED: Spring break: Go here, not there]

So what stretches of sand are on the latest list? Let’s take a look at their locations, and how you can get there from here.

Travelers’ Choice Top 10 World’s Best Beaches [Click here for map]

[SLIDESHOW: The beaches]

[RELATED: 5 must-do activities in Mexico's fabulous Riviera Maya]

Off the top of my head, I’d add a couple of Hawaii beaches - Poipu on Kauai and Ka’anapali on Maui specifically - along with additional Cancun-area beaches to this list of the world’s best, and I’m sure you have your favorites, too.

[RELATED: 21 places to go in 2018]

Have you made your summer vacation or fall break plans yet? Think about adding one or two of these to your list!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.