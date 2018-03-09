Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with 'An Evening to PAWS'

St. Patrick's Day is a good excuse to wear green. This year, why not also mark the holiday by helping some animals in need?

The Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter, is hosting a fundraiser called "An Evening to PAWS."

All proceeds benefit the shelter, which rescues and rehomes more than 4,000 animals a year.

The event includes a silent auction, and Irish band and a traditional Irish dinner.

Who: Arizona Animal Welfare League
What: Evening to Paws at "St. Pawtrick's Day" Celebration
Where: Omni Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale
When: Saturday, March 17, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
How much: $250 per person

For more information on the AAWL, visit https://aawl.org/.

