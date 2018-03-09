Wanted: A loving home for Epstein, rescued from home with 35 dogs

Can you find room in your heart and your home for a shy little guy who needs a family?

Meet Epstein, he's one of 35 dogs rescued from a home with some very poor conditions.

Now, all of those other dogs rescued have been adopted... except for Epstein!

The Chihuahua has been in the care of Mangy Mutt Rescue, but he's hoping to be placed in a forever home.

Epstein is very shy and has trust issues, so he needs someone to show him love and teach him how to feel safe. If you like to snuggle, Epstein may be for you.

He's comfortable around other dogs since he's used to being in a "pack." However, he scares easily, so should probably go to a home with no children.

Epstein, who is around six or seven years old, is fixed, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations. He's also house-trained and knows how to use a doggie door.

If you are interested in adopting Epstein, call the Mangy Mutt Rescue at 602-373-2884.

His story and more photos of him are available on Facebook.

