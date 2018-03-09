Wanted: A loving home for Epstein, rescued from home with 35 dogs

Wanted: A loving home for Epstein, rescued from home with 35 dogsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: 2 men dead, 1 detained after Phoenix shooting
Police: 2 men dead, 1 detained after Phoenix shooting
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead and another in critical condition in Phoenix early Monday morning.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead and another in critical condition in Phoenix early Monday morning.More >
Fellow inmate of Nikolas Cruz says Parkland shooting suspect was ‘lost in his mind'
Fellow inmate of Nikolas Cruz says Parkland shooting suspect was ‘lost in his mind'
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
Tim McGraw collapses onstage during Ireland concert
Tim McGraw collapses onstage during Ireland concert
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland according to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd.More >
Experts: Skull may be key to identifying human remains found in Buckeye
Experts: Skull may be key to identifying human remains found in Buckeye
The mystery remains whose human bones were found in a rural field in Buckeye on Thursday. But DNA testing is already underway to make an identification soon.More >
The mystery remains whose human bones were found in a rural field in Buckeye on Thursday. But DNA testing is already underway to make an identification soon.More >
77-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix; family speaks
77-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix; family speaks
Phoenix police are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old man Friday night.More >
Phoenix police are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old man Friday night.More >
PD: Suspect steals jewelry twice from same Phoenix store
PD: Suspect steals jewelry twice from same Phoenix store
Police said the suspect ran out of the store both times with gold chains in his hands.More >
Police said the suspect ran out of the store both times with gold chains in his hands.More >
Friend remembers woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
Friend remembers woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
Those close to the victim, Denise-Marye Sileci-Caruso, said she had a rock-and-roll heart.More >
Those close to the victim, Denise-Marye Sileci-Caruso, said she had a rock-and-roll heart.More >
5 dead after helicopter crashes in NYC's East River
5 dead after helicopter crashes in NYC's East River
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.More >
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.More >
Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
MCSO: Phoenix man arrested after over 1,200 child pornography files found on laptop
MCSO: Phoenix man arrested after over 1,200 child pornography files found on laptop
Detectives said the man already had a history of allegations against him involving young boys.More >
Detectives said the man already had a history of allegations against him involving young boys.More >
Southwest flight from Phoenix diverts to Albuquerque due to smoke in cabin
Southwest flight from Phoenix diverts to Albuquerque due to smoke in cabin
A Sunday evening flight to Dallas took a dangerous turn for some Southwest Airlines passengers.More >
A Sunday evening flight to Dallas took a dangerous turn for some Southwest Airlines passengers.More >
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
-
Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with 'An Evening to PAWS'
Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with 'An Evening to PAWS'
The Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter, is hosting a fundraiser called "An Evening to PAWS."More >
The Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter, is hosting a fundraiser called "An Evening to PAWS."More >
Wanted: A loving home for Epstein, rescued from home with 35 dogs
Wanted: A loving home for Epstein, rescued from home with 35 dogs
Can you find room in your heart and your home for a shy little guy who needs a family?More >
Can you find room in your heart and your home for a shy little guy who needs a family?More >
Famous freeway dogs up for adoption in Phoenix
Famous freeway dogs up for adoption in Phoenix
The famous pair of pups who pranced down the I-17 a couple weeks ago are now up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
The famous pair of pups who pranced down the I-17 a couple weeks ago are now up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Scottsdale police make arrest in case of 4 malnourished puppies
Scottsdale police make arrest in case of 4 malnourished puppies
The Scottsdale Police Department has made an arrest in the case of four malnourished puppies found Tuesday.More >
The Scottsdale Police Department has made an arrest in the case of four malnourished puppies found Tuesday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Moment the helicopter crashed
Moment the helicopter crashed
See the moment a helicopter goes down in New York's East River (CNN)More >
VIDEO: Family talks after fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Family talks after fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
A family is speaking out about the hit-and-run crash that left a Valley grandfather dead. They call the crash tragic and preventable.More >
VIDEO: Fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation
VIDEO: Fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a beloved Phoenix woman, killing her. The crash happened Friday morning on Shea Blvd and Tatum.More >
Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River, at least 2 dead
Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River, at least 2 dead
At least 2 dead, 1 rescued from (crashed helicopter in New York City's East River. (Jaan Paljasma/CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Thief steals gold chains from jewelry store in Phoenix
RAW VIDEO: Thief steals gold chains from jewelry store in Phoenix
Police said the same thief stole gold chains from the same jewelry store two different times.More >
Police said the same thief stole gold chains from the same jewelry store two different times.More >
DIRTY DINING: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
DIRTY DINING: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
If you plan on going out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
If you plan on going out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >