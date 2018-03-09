Tempe mobile home park closing, homeowners scramble to find new place to live

Community activist Sylvia Herrera says this is one of Tempe's last affordable housing options (Source: 3TV/CBs 5 News)

Residents of Tempe Mobile Home Park have until July to find a new home.

Seventy-six year old Ferdinando Petacci has some serious health problems, so the last thing he needs is to be forced out of the Tempe neighborhood he's called home for fifty years.

"This thing is killing me," said Petacci. "I need help."

Petacci and his roughly forty neighbors have been put on notice that they have to move out of the Tempe Mobile Home Park by July because the park is being sold to a developer.

The Treehouse Group, which owns the property, is offering homeowners $1,800 if they choose to leave without their units and are making attempts to relocate residents.

But community activist Sylvia Herrera said it's not enough, since this is one of the last affordable places to live in Tempe.

"They're paying 500 dollars," said Herrera. "Rents anywhere in Tempe, whether it's an apartment or another trailer park, they are asking a lot more, up to 1000 dollars per month."

Many residents said the cost of moving alone will wipe out any money they might have had to put a deposit down on a new place, which is why homeowners have reached out to the City of Tempe to get some kind of help, so they don't end up living on the street.

"It's a question of addressing the needs and concerns of low income communities, and having access to affordable housing," said Herrera.

