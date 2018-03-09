Group seeks review of Grand Canyon-area mining claims ban

A mining industry group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Obama-era ban on new mining claims around the Grand Canyon.

The petition filed Friday by the American Exploration and Mining Association comes as President Donald Trump's administration reviews a portion of the ban.

The Interior Department implemented the ban in 2012 over concern about possible water contamination.

A federal law gives the Interior secretary authority to withdraw land from mining claims for up to 20 years without congressional approval. A provision allowing a legislative veto has been deemed unconstitutional.

The industry group says the provision cannot be separated, and the entire law should be invalidated.

But lower courts have ruled that a severability clause in the law allows the withdrawal authority to stand on its own.

