Grieving mother thanks Glendale officers for going above and beyond call of duty

Grieving mother thanks Glendale PD officers for going above and beyond the call of duty

Usually, first responders lose contact with the people they help. But that wasn't the case for two Glendale police officers.

Officers Randy Campbell and Andrew Thompson have gone beyond the call of duty.

They’ve been in touch with grieving mom Jennifer Robbins over the last three months.

And Friday, she publicly thanked them for their help.

On December 15, 2017, Robbins called 911 because while at home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, her daughter Kaylee, who had developmental disabilities, stopped breathing.

Kaylee, who had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and Rett syndrome years before, was sick.

Glendale police officers and firefighters responded to Robbins’ home.

Kaylee was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"It was such a horrific scene to see my daughter, to see multiple doctors and nurses trying to do CPR on her," said Robbins. "And before I knew it, they gave me the time of death."

Since then, Robbins, devastated about her daughter, has struggled to take care of herself.

Officers Campbell and Johnson, worried about her well-being, decided to stay in touch and help whenever needed.

They've stopped by several times to drop off food and help coordinate the donation of Kaylee's medical equipment at the request of Robbins.

"Seeing the house, seeing the pictures of Kaylee and all the pictures that Kaylee had painted, seeing her bedroom, you can tell the love and care that Jennifer had for her daughter and it just touched me," said Campbell. "It spoke to me in some way I can’t explain."

Robbins said the officers' kindness was unexpected.

"It meant the world for them to come by and call and email to make sure that we are okay," said Robbins. "It definitely gave us the time we needed to mourn our daughter and to figure out what our next step was."

Robbins moved from Flagstaff to the Valley seven years ago to be closer to medical professionals that could help with her daughter's needs.

Kaylee has a grave marker at a cemetery in Flagstaff.

Right now, her family is trying to raise $6,000 to pay for a memorial bench, adorned with her favorite Disney princess, Pocahontas, to place nearby in her honor.

A Go Fune Me account has been set up at http://www.gofundme.com/memorial-bench-for-our-sweet-kaylee.

