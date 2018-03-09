Gyuniku Tataki (Seared Ribeye)

1/4 cup sake

2 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp oil

2 garlic (cloves, chopped)

10 oz Ribeye steak

1 green onion (thinly cut)



Combine the sake and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and add the soy sauce. Let cool.

Put oil in the skillet and add garlic. Turn the heat to medium and let the garlic slowly brown. Remove garlic when it's golden and drain on paper towel. Turn the heat to high and sear your ribeye for 4-6 min on each side. This achieves a great sear on the outside while remaining rare, in the middle.

Once the ribeye is seared remove and place into a gallon ziplock bag and submerge into a cold ice bath. Make certain the bag is closed to ensure no water gets into the steak. Allow this to sit for 20 min.

Once the ribeye is chilled, remove from bag and slice thinly. Pour over the sake/soy mixture and garnish with fried garlic and green onions.

Enjoy!