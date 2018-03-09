Vetdrenaline Racing Team giving back to Military Veterans

Formed in 2015 by US Army Captain Jess Maney, the Vetdrenaline Race team will participate this Saturday in the Mint 400 in Las Vegas, considered to be the most challenging off road race in America.

"This will be our first Vetdrenaline Race at the Mint 400, since I've been racing, since my families been racing, since the seventies. And we're pretty excited about it," said Vetdrenaline driver Rick Randall.

It's more than just about winning races, the non-profit racing team gives wounded veterans a therapeutic ride to help manage post-traumatic stress disorder.

"That adrenaline rush and camaraderie of a team, that brotherhood that sisterhood brings you right back there. It kind of fills that void that some of those vets have been searching for for a long time," said Jess Maney.

On a testing day in Fort McDowell area, Army veteran Melissa Cooke has her senses put to the test.

"It’s just unbelievable. So much fun, my adrenaline is through the roof right now. I just can't wait to and get it back out here, I can't wait for next week when we take it out for Mint 400 and I can actually co-drive," said Melissa Cooke.

To Jess and the Vetdrenaline team, its more than just taking the vets for a fun ride, it's helping them in all aspects and to regain confidence in themselves.

"We help to get them in counseling if they need it. If they’re in and out of unemployment, they’re not finding the right job, we try to get them a job. Its more that family aspect to try to see what that veteran needs right now," said Maney.

"The whole Vetdrenaline crew is an amazing crew that wants me to be a better person and get past my issues with PTSD," said Cooke

Maney, a two time recipient of the Bronze Star, was injured twice in his service to our country, racing has helped with his recovery and it means even more to give back to his fellow vets.

"Veterans are close to my heart because their my brothers and sisters. That’s what I do to try and give back," said Maney.

