Eastbound Loop 101 restricted near SR 51 this weekend

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be narrowed to one travel lane near the State Route 51 interchange in north Phoenix this weekend while crews make pavement improvements, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid anticipated traffic backups while the following Loop 101 and State Route 51 restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane between Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday (March 9) to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 11) for pavement improvements. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound SR 51 will remain open. Expect heavy traffic. DETOUR: Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the restrictions and using local alternate routes to travel beyond the freeway work zone.

Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the restrictions and using local alternate routes to travel beyond the freeway work zone. Northbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 closed from 9 p.m. Friday (March 9) to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 11) for Loop 101 paving. However, the northbound SR 51 HOV-lane ramp to eastbound Loop 101 will remain open. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Union Hills Drive closed. DETOUR: Drivers can use eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to northbound Tatum Boulevard to access eastbound Loop 101.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

