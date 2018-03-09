PD: Officer involved shooting in Phoenix leaves man injured

Phoenix police officers on scene of a shooting near 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities in Phoenix say they have two people detained after an officer involved shooting near Osborn Road and 59th Avenue in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said no officers were injured during the incident that unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. Friday along the 5900 block of west Mulberry Drive. One of the two men police have in custody was injured during the incident.

The investigation is just getting underway, expect updates shortly. This is the 17th officer involved shooting incident in the Valley during 2018.

