PD: Officer involved shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead

Phoenix police officers on scene of a shooting near Osborn and 59th Ave. Friday (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities in Phoenix said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Osborn Road and 59th Avenue in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said no officers were injured during the incident that unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. Friday along the 5900 block of west Mulberry Drive.

Investigators said they were called to the area because of a couple arguing in the street. When officers arrived, one of the suspects pointed his weapon at them. An officer fired his weapon at the suspect, and then that same suspect ran away while continuing to point his weapon at officers.

Police said officers followed the suspect and eventually shot him. Investigators said they found a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

This is the 17th officer involved shooting incident in the Valley during 2018.

