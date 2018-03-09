Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Taquitos Jalisco Mexican Food

1052 W. Broadway Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Salsa not stored at proper temperature"

"Dirty dishes not cleaned correctly"

St. Francis Xavier School

4715 N Central Ave

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets not kept at right temperature"

"No date marking on hummus"

Salvadoreno Restaurant

8911 N. Central Ave

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw meet stored in grocery bags"

"Eggs and hush puppies kept past discard dates"



Che Arizona

1920 W. Broadway Road

Mesa

9 violations

Among the violations:

"Organic matter and debris throughout restaurant"

"Employee washing hands without soap"

"Moldy tofu in refrigerator"

Dean’s List- Perfect health inspection scores

Olive Garden

4868 E. Cactus Road

Scottsdale

85254

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S. Ballpark Way

Goodyear

85338

Sizzling Wok

623 W. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg

85358

Casella’s Italian Deli

5905 N. Granite Reef Road

Scottsdale

85253

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House

9748 W. Northern Avenue

Peoria

85345

El Pollo Loco

13233 W. McDowell Road

Goodyear

85395

