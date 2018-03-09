Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Taquitos Jalisco Mexican Food
1052 W. Broadway Road
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Salsa not stored at proper temperature"
"Dirty dishes not cleaned correctly"

St. Francis Xavier School
4715 N Central Ave
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets not kept at right temperature"
"No date marking on hummus"

Salvadoreno Restaurant
8911 N. Central Ave
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw meet stored in grocery bags"
"Eggs and hush puppies kept past discard dates"
 
Che Arizona
1920 W. Broadway Road
Mesa
9 violations

Among the violations:

"Organic matter and debris throughout restaurant"
"Employee washing hands without soap"
"Moldy tofu in refrigerator"

Dean’s List- Perfect health inspection scores

Olive Garden
4868 E. Cactus Road
Scottsdale
85254

Goodyear Ballpark
1933 S. Ballpark Way
Goodyear
85338

Sizzling Wok
623 W. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358

Casella’s Italian Deli
5905 N. Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale
85253

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House
9748 W. Northern Avenue
Peoria
85345

El Pollo Loco
13233 W. McDowell Road
Goodyear
85395

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

