Alert: Review credit card offers before acceptingPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3OYS
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
3 On Your Side
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in March
Best consumer deals in March
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.More >
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.More >
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended
5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended
Multiple infants suffered serious injuries at a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.More >
Multiple infants suffered serious injuries at a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.More >
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
Pregnant woman killed after truck's wheel hub hits her windshield
Pregnant woman killed after truck's wheel hub hits her windshield
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
Former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz dead at 68
Former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz dead at 68
Longtime Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 years old.More >
Longtime Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 years old.More >
There’s nothing wrong with first cousins getting married, scientists say
There’s nothing wrong with first cousins getting married, scientists say
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Toys 'R' Us could go out of business next week. That's bad news for Lego and Barbie
Toys 'R' Us could go out of business next week. That's bad news for Lego and BarbieBankrupt retailer Toys "R" Us may shut all its US stores as soon as next week, according to several reports.More >Bankrupt retailer Toys "R" Us may shut all its US stores as soon as next week, according to several reports.More >
Raid of Sierra Vista 'drug house' leads to 7 arrests
Raid of Sierra Vista 'drug house' leads to 7 arrests
Federal and local law enforcement officers say a Sierra Vista home was a drug house with people actively dealing.More >
Federal and local law enforcement officers say a Sierra Vista home was a drug house with people actively dealing.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Tempe company in running to build border wall as President Trump tours prototypes
Tempe company in running to build border wall as President Trump tours prototypes
A Tempe company is one step closer to building President Trump’s border wall.More >
A Tempe company is one step closer to building President Trump’s border wall.More >
Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
Dirty Dining March 9: Mesa restaurant cited for 9 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
PD: Man who went for paternity test with his ex admits setting her on fire
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of young mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Peoria dental assistant accused of sexually abusing patients
Peoria dental assistant accused of sexually abusing patients
Peoria police have arrested a dental assistant for alleged sexual abuse.More >
Peoria police have arrested a dental assistant for alleged sexual abuse.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
A candlelight vigil was held for the young mother who was killed, police say, at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. Jasmine Dunbar was last seen Tuesday night and her family was hoping for the best, but today her mom’s worst fears became a reality.More >
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
VIDEO: Glendale mom 'revved up' over auto repair bill
VIDEO: Glendale mom 'revved up' over auto repair bill
A Glendale woman says when her SUV started acting up she wanted to get a couple of estimates to fix it. However, that never happened. She says the first repair shop that inspected it reportedly fixed the problem and is now demanding $2,000.More >
Cleveland police body cam footage shows encounter with mother who allegedly buried son
Cleveland police body cam footage shows encounter with mother who allegedly buried son
VIDEO: Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Phoenix mom, burning her body
VIDEO: Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Phoenix mom, burning her body
A man named Antwaun Ware is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Dunbar. A police report details his shocking admission and gruesome details. Full story @ https://goo.gl/CJpz7q.More >
A man named Antwaun Ware is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Dunbar. A police report details his shocking admission and gruesome details. Full story @ https://goo.gl/CJpz7q.More >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Antwaun Travon Ware
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Antwaun Travon Ware
Antwaun Ware, 20, is accused of killing Jasmine Dunbar. Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be the missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother. [FULL STORY]More >
Antwaun Ware, 20, is accused of killing Jasmine Dunbar. Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be the missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother. [FULL STORY]More >