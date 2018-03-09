Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting

If you're considering getting another credit card, Consumer Reports say there are a ton of options you need to consider.

First and foremost, is the interest rate. Make sure it's low and competitive.

Next, consider the perks that come with that card.

Some financial institutions offer Up-front Bonuses: Those bonuses sometimes come in the form of cash upfront just for signing up or after you spend a certain dollar amount

Other rewards might include a Teaser Rate: It's an extremely low rate, sometimes zero percent, and it's offered at the beginning to entice you into signing up.

That might be attractive if you carry a balance or are considering transferring a balance from another card. However, make sure you read the fine print to know when that period ends otherwise it might cost you more in the long run.

If you are transferring a balance, check for balance transfer fees. If you're transferring a $2,000 balance, and the balance fee is 3 percent, you'll have to pay a $60 fee.

Other cards offer Free Airfare or Flight Miles, which sound attractive, but be careful. In many cases, there are restrictions or blackout dates meaning you might not be able to fly when you want.

If you're trying to build up credit or your credit score is low, consider a Secured credit card.

It requires you to pay a security deposit, which is your credit limit.

But secured credit cards help you to become more disciplined when it comes to spending.

And remember, not all credit cards are offered to everyone. Cards are available to consumers with poor, good and excellent credit. But, only the best rewards are offered to consumers with a score of 740 and higher.

