As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, March 9

ISM Raceway

Spring Race Weekend is returning to ISM Raceway. Friday kicks off the excitement as drivers take to the track for practice, and later vie against each other in the qualifier.

The DC Solar 200 will begin at 2pm on Saturday.

And on Sunday country artist Jana Kramer will perform at the pre-race concert before the Ticket Guardian 500 at 12:30pm. Cost: Tickets start at $20

New Amenities Debuting March 2018

o Wheelhouse/ROLL-BAR

A brand-new, climate-controlled sports bar and grill for fans featuring driver appearances, pre-race games and raffles

Upgraded food options, as well as complimentary beer, wine and Coca-Cola soft drinks.

Guests who purchase ROLL-BAR tickets will also receive preferred parking and daily pre-race pit access.

o Trackside Bar & Grill

Adjacent to the ROLL-BAR

Featuring live music nightly

o Canyon 1 ISM Connect Canyon

Vertical Transportation 2 new escalators

Recently Debuted

o Curve

A luxurious, fan hospitality club

Featuring state-of-the-art amenities and all the VIP comforts fans will enjoy

Incredible views (located above the current Turn 1).

Future Amenities (Grand opening November 2018)

o Infield Fan Zone Experience

Completely redesigned infield and new Fan Zone featuring the first interactive garage experience to place fans face-to-face with the superstars of the sport.

o Start / Finish line will relocate to the Dogleg near current Turn 2.

o Venue Wi-Fi throughout

Seats

Concourse

DC Solar Power Pavilion Midway

Infield Fan Zone

Trackside RV locations

Campground

o Grandstand Seating

New Grandstand Structure

Individual chair back stadium seats

Cup holders

Convenient access to vertical transportation, restrooms, concessions.

o Pedestrian Tunnel

New convenient pedestrian tunnel connecting the infield to the new seating areas.

o Hospitality

All new 18, 28 and 48 guest luxury suites

3 new Garage Suites within the MENCS Garage

For more information, please visit: www.newismraceway.com

7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323

(623) 463-5400

The 30th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Are you ready to party with the Ostriches? The 30th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is returning to Tumbleweed Park in Chandler March 9-11, 2018! This year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever as we look back and celebrate 30 years of bringing the community together for one of Arizona's most beloved events of the year. Grab your friends and family and get ready to shake your tail feather with our favorite feathered friends, the ostriches!

The Ostrich Festival recently announced its Main Stage headliners as Kool & The Gang on Friday, March 9, country legend, John Michael Montgomery on Saturday, March 10 and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, The Beach Boys, on Sunday, March 11.

Tickets are available at https://ostrichfestival.com/ and at the gate. Discounted tickets are available at Bashas' and Food City www.bashas.com.

The Ostrich Festival is held at Tumbleweed Park, 745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

March Madfest basketball festival at Westgate and Tempe Marketplace.

March 9 & 10: Celeb Athletes, B-Ball Contests at March Madfest

Swish! Ball out as celebrity athletes with mad hops hit the hoops to showcase their talents at March Madfest, the inaugural basketball festival taking place at Westgate (March 9) and Tempe Marketplace (March 10).

Don't miss special appearances by NBA veteran Mike Bibby and other local and nationally-recognized celebrity guests. Plus, stick around after the slam dunks for a chance to meet the players and score autographs!

March Madfest at Westgate

Friday, March 9

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

High School All-American Game

6:30 p.m. to 7:30pm

The Valley's top 25 high school ballers will showcase their skills in the first-ever, official All-American game.

Fan Friday

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lucky fans will be chosen onsite to compete in a Free Throw Contest, Low Rim Dunk Challenge, Half-Court Shot or 3-Point Shootout.

Celebrity All-Star Game

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Celebrity athletes, former players, actors, entertainers and local legends will take to the court for an exciting 5-on-5 basketball game.

The Celebrity Roster Includes:

B. Dot Celebrity NBA Impersonator

The Bone Collector Internationally Recognized Streetball Player

Ser'Darius Blain Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) Actor and Basketball Enthusiast

Isaiah Rider NBA Veteran

Filayyyy AKA Jesse Jones, the man behind the hilarious "Filayyyy" voice overs

Kenny Dobbs International Slam Dunk Champion and Slamma Jamma (2017) Actor

Gary Smith International Slam Dunk Champion and Slamma Jamma (2017) Actor

March Madfest at Tempe Marketplace

Saturday, March 10

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Youth Elite 3-on-3 Showdown

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Top AAU teams will battle it out for the championship trophy in this Final-4 style 3-on-3 tournament.

3x3 Celebrity Game

5 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Athletes, former players and local legends will put their speed, shooting and ball-handling skills to the test when they match up for an entertaining 3v3 celebrity game.

The Celebrity Roster Includes:

High School 3-Point & Dunk Contest

5:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

The Valley's top high school athletes will take a shot at taking home the crown as the best shooter in Arizona.

National Slam Dunk Contest

6:20 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Catch some of the best international dunkers fly high to win the big check and championship trophy.

March Madfest kicks off TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m. at Westgate and tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace. For more information visit www.westgateaz.com and www.tempemarketplace.com.

March Madfest

Westgate and Tempe Marketplace

Westgate, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale, TODAY from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30

Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, Tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Smokey Robinson at the 24th Annual Celebrity Fight Night

The 24th Annual Celebrity Fight Night Returns tomorrow, March 10th at the JW Resort and Spa with special guest Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson performing.

Steven Tyler with his Nashville band, Loving Mary will be headlining the event that will also include Brian McKnight, Smokey Robinson, Kristin Chenoweth, Matteo Bocelli, The London Essentials and the 10-year-old America's Got Talent rising star, Angelica Hale.

The 24th Annual Celebrity Fight Night will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning leading lady of country music Reba McEntire for her 13th year.

24th Annual Celebrity Fight Night will benefit the Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders Program and Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute as well as other local charities.

There will be a special presentation of the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Award by Lonnie Ali.

Individual tickets for Celebrity Fight Night start at $1,500 - $5,000. To purchase tickets or get more information please visit www.celebrityfightnight.org or call (602) 956-1121.

Celebrity Fight Night

Saturday, March 10, 2018

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

5:30 pm

Trolls at the Ostrich festival

Meet the Trolls from the new Trolls movie! They'll be at the Ostrich Festival this weekend. Families can meet the official DreamWorks TROLLS costume characters (Poppy & Branch) at the Ostrich Festival on Saturday, 3/10 from 10:00am-2:00pm.

in the attraction area.

Poppy and Branch are everyone's favorite TROLLS! Season 2 of the DreamWorks show TROLLS: THE BEAT GOES ON will premiere on Netflix today Meet the Trolls from the new Trolls movie!

For more information: https://ostrichfestival.com/timeline_day/saturday-meet-and-greets/

The London Essentials

From Hollywood royalty to actual royalty, meet The London Essentials, the musicians redefining the big-band blowout with sets at the world's most influential feasts and functions. This weekend, you'll find them performing at Celebrity Fight Night Saturday, March 10th. This is a $10,000 per person ticket. (Performances include Steven Tyler, Reba McIntire and Kristin Chenowyth)

For more information: www.thelondonessentials.com

Angry Crab Shack

The Angry Crab Shack in the place to be for your seafood needs. They offer many options to enjoy delicious boil, from shrimp, crawfish, and lobster to blue (seasonal) and dungeness crab.

For more information visit: http://www.angrycrabshack.com/

Six valley Locations:

Angry Crab & BBQ Ahwatukee

Hours: Sun-Thu 11AM-9PM, Fri-Sat 11AM-10PM

3820 E. Ray Rd. # 30

Phoenix, AZ 85044

(602) 544-8209

Angry Crab Shack Peoria

Hours: Sun-Thu 11AM-10PM, Fri-Sat 11AM-11PM

7608 W. Cactus Rd.

Peoria, AZ 85381

(480) 739-2949

Angry Crab Shack Mesa

Hours: Sun-Thu 11AM-10PM, Fri-Sat 11AM-11PM

2740 S. Alma School Rd.

Mesa, AZ, 85210

(480) 730-2722

Angry Crab Shack Goodyear

Hours: Sun-Thu 11AM-9PM, Fri-Sat 11AM-10PM

310 N. Litchfield Road

Goodyear, AZ 85338

(480) 878-6900

Angry Crab & BBQ Phoenix

Turs: Sun-Thu 11AM-10PM, Fri-Sat 11AM-11PM

2808 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 956-3088

Angry Crab & BBQ East Mesa

Hours: Sun-Thu 11AM-9PM, Fri-Sat 11AM-10PM

8253 E. Guadalupe Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

(480) 373-5855

Wheelmobile

The Wheelmobile is a 36-foot Winnebago that tours nationwide in search of contestants for television's #1 game show. The Wheelmobile team is coming your way to find contestants in the Phoenix area!

The Wheelmobile event will take place during two special days of contestant searches.

Saturday, March 10th & Sunday March 11th

Time: 12p -4p each day 3 shows each day 12p, 1:30 and 3pm, each lasting 1 hour

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde

In their Stargazer Pavilion (outside)

All ages are welcome to attend, must be 18 to play/enter

For more information: http://www.azfamily.com/category/298885/wheelmobile

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 West Middle Verde Road

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

1-(800) 381-SLOT (7568)

Website: https://www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/

Tara at the Movies: Wrinkle in Time

For more information on the movie," Wrinkle in Time," visit: http://movies.disney.com/a-wrinkle-in-time

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

National Recording Artist Guitarist JJ Sansaverino

New York City Guitarist JJ Sansaverino is an extraordinary performer who has a "take no prisoners" performance attitude. Over the past 25 years, he has reached millions touring the world with his "a la Santana meets Benson" musical style, a mix of Smooth Jazz, R&B, and Reggae. With the upcoming release of his third CD, "International Groove" JJ puts forward a stunning selection of original compositions. The first single "When I'm With You" topped the radio charts. Now, with his latest single "Festivo" it is on track to be a huge radio hit.

He will be performing Saturday night, March 10th, at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona. Show begins at 7 pm.

Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom tickets range from $25 to $45 per person for the show only. Dinner packages range from $65 to $85 per person, which includes the show and a 3-course dinner, with options including fresh seafood and hand-cut steaks.

For more information: www.JJsans.com

Sound Bites Grill

Sound Bites Grill & Celebrity Showroom features fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks and casual fine dining; live entertainment nightly and an expansive patio to enjoy red rock dining views during lunch or dinner.

For tickets visit: www.soundbitesgrill.com

Sound Bites Grill at Hyatt Pinon Point Shops, Uptown Sedona

101 N State Route 89A, Sedona, 86336

(928) 282-2713

