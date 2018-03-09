The Home Depot hosts statewide hiring event

The Home Depot plans to hire more than 850 Arizonans for their Spring season.

To combat Spring being the company’s busiest selling season, The Home Depot is hosting a hiring event.

The jobs available include sales, cashiers, operations, and online order fulfillment. There are opportunities for both permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Before attending the job fair interested candidates have to apply online at the Home Depot’s website, they can also text HOMEDEPOT to 52270.

Hiring events will be held on March 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. across the Valley:

