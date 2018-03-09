ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 9-12)

Freeway restrictions for construction or maintenance work are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 9-12), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be narrowed to one lane between Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix during part of this weekend for pavement-improvement work.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for March 9-12]

Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time while the following Phoenix-area weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane between Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 11) for pavement improvements. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Eastbound Loop 101 ramp to southbound State Route 51 will remain open. DETOUR: Drivers should expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes, including exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the work zone and using local routes to travel beyond the freeway restrictions.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes, including exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the work zone and using local routes to travel beyond the freeway restrictions. Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) ramp to eastbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 11) for Loop 101 paving work. However, the northbound SR 51 HOV-lane ramp to eastbound Loop 101 will remain open to all traffic. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Union Hills Drive closed. DETOUR: Drivers can use eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to northbound Tatum Boulevard to access eastbound Loop 101.

Drivers can use eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to northbound Tatum Boulevard to access eastbound Loop 101. Northbound State Route 51 off-ramp to Black Mountain Boulevard in north Phoenix closed overnight from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 12) for maintenance. DETOUR: Drivers can use Loop 101 to northbound Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to Deer Valley Road to access Black Mountain Boulevard during the overnight ramp closure.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.

NEW: Loop 101 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane near SR 51 for paving. Read more about this and other restrictions in the new ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory. MORE: https://t.co/Snc37gHYSa pic.twitter.com/CEplVbBiTs — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 9, 2018

