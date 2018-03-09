Trump plan ends research on uranium mining near Grand Canyon

Trump plan ends research on uranium mining near Grand CanyonPosted: Updated:
PD: He 'watched as Jasmine burned': Shocking admission from man suspected of murdering young mother
Police said that a body found in Glendale is believed to be missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended
Multiple infants suffered serious injuries at a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.More >
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
Former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz dead at 68
Longtime Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 years old.More >
There’s nothing wrong with first cousins getting married, scientists say
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
Pregnant woman killed after truck's wheel hub hits her windshield
A pregnant woman, who was expecting her fourth child, died in a tragic car accident on an Illinois highway.More >
11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
UPDATE: Bones discovered in Buckeye farm field are human
Buckeye police are investigating after human bones were found Thursday in a farm field.More >
PD: Tolleson infant dies days after father confesses to shaking, throwing him
A one-month-old boy has died days after his father confessed to shaking and throwing him, police said.More >
VIDEO: President Trump's tariff plan could hurt Arizona breweries
President Trump is proposing steep tariffs on imports like steel and aluminum. The trickle-down effect could hurt small businesses including Arizona breweries. [STORY]
Pill to the needle to the grave: Does gov’s new opioid plan do enough?
Does the state’s new Opioid Epidemic Act do enough to help the hundreds of thousands of Arizona families that are already addicted? We talked with two valley moms whose sons overdosed. They say the governor's plan is doing nothing to stop a generation of prescription narcotic users from becoming heroin addicts who are as good as dead, unless we find another out.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Attorney for alleged victim questions law enforcement tactics following accusations against judge
A Pinal County judge is under investigation following accusations that he molested a girl from her teens into her 20s. Judge Steven Fuller has not been arrested or charged and his attorney denies any wrongdoing.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
A candlelight vigil was held for the young mother who was killed, police say, at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. Jasmine Dunbar was last seen Tuesday night and her family was hoping for the best, but today her mom’s worst fears became a reality.More >
Cleveland police body cam footage shows encounter with mother who allegedly buried son
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
VIDEO: Glendale mom 'revved up' over auto repair bill
A Glendale woman says when her SUV started acting up she wanted to get a couple of estimates to fix it. However, that never happened. She says the first repair shop that inspected it reportedly fixed the problem and is now demanding $2,000.More >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Antwaun Travon Ware
Antwaun Ware, 20, is accused of killing Jasmine Dunbar. Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be the missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Phoenix mom, burning her body
A man named Antwaun Ware is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Dunbar. A police report details his shocking admission and gruesome details. Full story @ https://goo.gl/CJpz7q.More >
