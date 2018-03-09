2nd ex-UofA dean added as plaintiff in $2M suit vs regents

Another former University of Arizona dean has been added as a plaintiff in a $2 million collective action gender discrimination lawsuit against the state Board of Regents.

The former dean of the UofA's College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture - Janice Cervelli - alleges the school refused to give her a single pay raise while she served from 2008 to 2016.

The amended complaint alleges that regents and the university dramatically paid its female deans less than their male colleagues.

The original suit was filed in January on behalf of former UofA Honors College Dean Patricia MacCorquodale.

MacCorquodale says she was replaced in 2016 by a man who made nearly $70,000 more than she did.

A regents' spokeswoman says the board doesn't comment on pending litigation.

