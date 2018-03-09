Golden Valley man accused of abusing girlfriend's young son

Donald Wayne Ming, 34, arrested for child abuse and molestation by Mohave County Sheriff's detectives. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Mohave County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a Golden Valley man on suspicion of child abuse and molestation.

They say 34-year-old Donald Wayne Ming is accused of abusing his girlfriend's 8-year-old son.

Detectives were contacted by officials at the boy's school about bruising on his face.

The boy told authorities that Ming hit him.

He was taken to a Kingman hospital for examination by a doctor.

Detectives contacted Ming on Monday. He told them the boy was injured in a fall and he picked him up off the floor.

Ming was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

