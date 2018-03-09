$7M settlement approved in man's death at jail run by Arpaio

Maricopa County officials voted Wednesday to pay $7 million to settle a lawsuit over the 2011 death of a mentally ill man in a jail run by then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

[RELATED: $7 million settlement proposed in jail death from Arpaio era]

[RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Phoenix, MCSO in inmate's death]

The settlement resolves claims against Arpaio and his jail officers in Ernest Atencio's death.

[RELATED: Video documents Atencio's scuffle with officers]

Phoenix police, who arrested Atencio on a misdemeanor assault charge and were involved in his booking at the jail, remain as a target of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Atencio died after officers beat him and shot him with a stun gun.

[RELATED: Arpaio, others sued over inmate's death]

The officers who arrested Atencio had concluded his erratic behavior before being brought to jail was due to mental illness, not intoxication.

Excluding the $7 million settlement, Maricopa County has paid $33 million in jail-related legal claims filed during Arpaio's 24 years as sheriff.

[RELATED: Tactics, events that defined Joe Arpaio's career as sheriff]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.