2 Arizona men get long prison terms in telemarketing scheme

Federal prosecutors say two Arizona men have been sentenced to long prison terms for a telemarketing scheme that victimized about 4,000 people including nearly 100 Missouri residents.

They say 48-year-old Michael McNeill received a 10-year prison sentence while Joshua Flynn was given a seven-year term.

Both men must pay restitution to the mostly elderly victims.

McNeill, of Phoenix, pleaded guilty last November to one count of wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Flynn, of Chandler, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

The men were accused of selling fictitious business opportunities as part of a scheme that reached across the United States and Canada and generated more than $20 million in fraudulent sales.

The Phoenix-based telemarketing enterprise operated under multiple business names.

