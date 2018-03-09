Maricopa County certifies US House primary election victors

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has certified the results of last week's special primary election for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.

Republican Debbie Lesko got more than 35 percent of the vote to win the 12-way Republican primary. Hiral Tipirneni got nearly 60 percent of the vote over her challenger in the Democratic primary.

The results were certified Wednesday even though there may be some overseas military votes still to count. County Elections Director Rey Valenzuela Jr. said in a letter to state Elections Director Eric Spencer that if any additional valid ballots are received they will redo the canvass.

Tipirneni and Lesko now face off in an April 24 general election.

Franks is a Republican who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations in December.

