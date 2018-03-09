PD: Pedestrian seriously injured following crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a car that occurred Friday morning.

According to police, the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway when it was hit by a car near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The driver of the car has remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of the intersection will be restricted for the next several hours.

