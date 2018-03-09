PD: Pedestrian seriously injured following crash in Phoenix

PD: Pedestrian seriously injured following crash in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
PD: He 'watched as Jasmine burned': Shocking admission from man suspected of murdering young mother
Police said that a body found in Glendale is believed to be missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
There’s nothing wrong with first cousins getting married, scientists say
A recent study is countering the mainstream thought that marriages with first cousins lead to birth defects.More >
Former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz dead at 68
Longtime Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 years old.More >
11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
UPDATE: Bones discovered in Buckeye farm field are human
Buckeye police are investigating after human bones were found Thursday in a farm field.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
PD: Tolleson infant dies days after father confesses to shaking, throwing him
A one-month-old boy has died days after his father confessed to shaking and throwing him, police said.More >
Man who 'salutes all mass shooters' threatened West Las Vegas church
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man who threatened to commit a mass shooting at a west Valley church last month.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Phoenix mom reacts to daughter's murder
A candlelight vigil was held for the young mother who was killed, police say, at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. Jasmine Dunbar was last seen Tuesday night and her family was hoping for the best, but today her mom’s worst fears became a reality.More >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Antwaun Travon Ware
Antwaun Ware, 20, is accused of killing Jasmine Dunbar. Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be the missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother. [FULL STORY]More >
Cleveland police body cam footage shows encounter with mother who allegedly buried son
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
VIDEO: Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Phoenix mom, burning her body
A man named Antwaun Ware is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Dunbar. A police report details his shocking admission and gruesome details. Full story @ https://goo.gl/CJpz7q.More >
VIDEO: Remembering former CBS 5 sports anchor Gary Cruz
Well-known Phoenix sportscaster Gary Cruz died Thursday morning. He was 68 and had been battling cancer. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Znz794.More >
