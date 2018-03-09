Raid of Sierra Vista 'drug house' leads to 7 arrests

Seven people arrested after investigation into suspected drug house in Sierra Vista. (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Federal and local law enforcement officers say a Sierra Vista home was a drug house with people actively dealing.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says seven people were taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant turned up methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and other items indicative of drug sales.

The four men and three women, who range in age from 19 to 60, were booked on various drug charges including possession and conspiracy to sell.

The arrests were the culmination of a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

