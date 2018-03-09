SLIDESHOW: 24th annual Celebrity Fight Night returns to Phoenix

The 24th annual Celebrity Fight Night will return to the J.W. Resort and Spa with special guests Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson performing.

The fight night will benefit the Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders Program and Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute as well as other local charities.

There will also be a special presentation of the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Award by Lonnie Ali.

For more information, visit http://www.celebrityfightnight.org.

