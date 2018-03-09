Court upholds Phoenix woman must pay for canceled eBay sale

Trial has begun for an Arizona man accused of shooting at four kayakers on Burro Creek last year. (Source: AP Images)

The Arizona Court of Appeals is upholding a ruling that a Phoenix woman must pay for backing out of an agreement to sell her diamond ring through eBay.

The court in an opinion filed Thursday affirmed a trial court's judgment that Julie Rohr breached a valid contract when she reneged on a sales agreement.

According to court documents, Rohr put her 10-carat diamond ring up on eBay for $100,000 in February 2014. Evangelos Armiros responded by choosing a "buy it now" option.

Rohr later canceled the agreement when she was offered a higher bid. Armiros sued for breach of contract.

The three-judge panel says that option to "buy it now" amounted to a contract between seller and buyer, validating an award of $135,250 to Armiros.

