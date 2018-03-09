Man accused in 9 killings won't be prosecuted in 1 of them

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. has been indicted on murder charges in eight shooting deaths. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused in the shooting deaths of nine people in metro Phoenix isn't being prosecuted in one of the killings.

A Maricopa County Attorney's Office spokeswoman said Thursday that prosecutors are declining to bring charges against Cleophus Cooksey Jr. in the shooting death of Jesus Real in Avondale late last year.

Real was the brother of Cooksey's ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors concluded there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction in Real's death.

Investigators said in January that Cooksey was responsible for nine killings in Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale from late November to mid-December.

Cooksey was recently indicted on murder charges in eight of the killings.

A not guilty plea was entered on Cooksey's behalf at his arraignment Thursday.

Investigators say Cooksey is linked to the killings through ballistics and other evidence.

