Animals, rides, music and more at Chandler Ostrich Festival

Are you ready to meet the ostriches and other animals? Maybe you are more interested in rides and catching a concert? Well, you are in luck.

The 30th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is back this weekend at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever as they look back and celebrate 30 years.

Some of the animals festivities include races from the festival’s namesake, camel, zebra and emu races.There are also petting zoos, camel rides and dock dogs.

Besides the animals, there are also several rides to choose from including the Ferris wheels, fun house and spinning coasters.

Some of the notable musical guests performing at the festival this year include Kool & The Gang, John Michael Montgomery and The Beach Boys.

Parking at the Ostrich Festival is $5 per car and $3 for motorcycles.

Individual tickets can be purchased online or at any Bashas' Supermarkets and Food City locations. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-12 and seniors. Children 5 and under are free admission.

For more information, visit ostrichfestival.com.

