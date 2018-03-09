ISM Raceway: What's new at the raceway ahead of Spring Race Weekend

A new staircase leading to the grandstands in ISM Raceway. (Photo by Michelle Minahen/Cronkite News)

Spring Race Weekend is back at ISM Raceway, the racetrack formerly known as Phoenix Raceway, and there is plenty of new amenities awaiting race fans. (Sources: Michelle Minahen/Cronkite News and Phoenix Raceway)

Friday kicks off the excitement as drivers take to the track for practice and later duke it out against each other in the qualifier.

On Saturday, the DC Solar 200 begins at 2 p.m. and on Sunday, country artist Jana Kramer will perform at the pre-race concert before the Ticket Guardian 500 at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20.

Fans, sponsors and stakeholders will be in store for a treat with all-new features and renovations during race weekend.

Wheelhouse/ROLL-BAR:

Wheelhouse/ROLL-BAR is a brand-new, climate-controlled sports bar and grill for fans. It will feature driver appearances, pre-race games and raffles.

The bar and grill offers upgraded food options, as well as complimentary beer, wine and Coca-Cola soft drinks.

Guests who purchase ROLL-BAR tickets will also receive preferred parking and daily pre-race pit access.

Trackside Bar & Grill:

The Trackside Bar & Grill is a new restaurant adjacent to the ROLL-BAR and features live music nightly.

ISM Connect Canyon:

At one of the two canyons, ISM Connect will feature brand-new vertical transportation including two new escalators.

Curve:

Curve is an all-new luxurious fan hospitality club that features state-of-the-art amenities and all the VIP comforts fans will enjoy.

Plus, it has one of the best views available with its location above the current turn one.

Fans and guests can expect even more new amenities with a grand opening scheduled in November of 2018.

Infield Fan Zone experience:

ISM Raceway will offer a completely redesigned infield and new Fan Zone featuring the first interactive garage experience to place fans face-to-face with the superstars of the sport.

Start/Finish line:

One of the most obvious changes coming in November is a relocated start/finish line. The new start/finish line will be located at the dogleg near turn two.

Venue Wi-Fi:

To meet the latest technological needs of guests, ISM Raceway will have Wi-Fi available throughout the venue including the seats, concourse, DC Solar Power Pavilion Midway, infield Fan Zone, trackside RV locations and campground.

Grandstand seating:

Another eyepopping difference will be the new grandstand structure to coincide with the relocated start/finish line.

The seats will include individual chairback stadium seats and cup holders. Also, the grandstand will have a convenient access to vertical transportation, restrooms and concessions.

Pedestrian tunnel:

To accommodate guests traveling between the new seating areas and the infield, ISM Raceway will have a new and easy pedestrian tunnel.

Hospitality

Last but not least, ISM Raceway will have some of the best hospitality in the business with all-new 18, 28 and 48 guest luxury suites. Not only that, but three new garage suites within the MENCS Garage.

For more information on what is new at the raceway, visit www.newismraceway.com.

