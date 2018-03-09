Embry-Riddle students suspended after theft arrests

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University officials confirmed Thursday that 23-year-old Achyut Nair and 27-year-old David Leya are on an interim suspension until their cases are resolved.

From L to R: Achyut Nair, 23, and David Leya, 27. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Two Prescott aviation students have been suspended following their arrests for stealing personal property, including two handguns and a car.

Both men were released on bond after being arrested in their dorms last week.

Yavapai County Sheriff's spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn says they met a woman at a Prescott club on March 3 and joined her and her friends at a home.

The victim says her car, people's credit cards, cellphones and other items went missing.

Investigators recovered the car the following day.

They say the suspects drove the car to Las Vegas overnight and hid the handguns off a remote forest road.

The guns were recovered.

