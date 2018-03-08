PD: Tolleson infant dies days after father confesses to shaking, throwing him

A one-month-old boy has died days after his father confessed to shaking and throwing him, police said.

Authorities in Tolleson arrested 22-year-old Jose Jesus Trevizo on Saturday after he confessed to injuring his son when he shook and threw the infant, according to Tolleson Police Department.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Tolleson man arrested after confessing to critically injuring his infant son]

Police said the baby died on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Trevizo told police he was with his one-month-old son overnight Friday when he became upset with the infant, shaking and throwing him in during his outburst.

The baby was seen by doctors at Phoenix Children's hospital Saturday morning when they alerted the Tolleson Police Dept. about the infant's injuries.

Trevizo turned himself into the authorities at the Tolleson police department where he told investigators it was around 11 p.m. Friday when the baby had been crying and he became upset, according to court documents.

[RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Jose Jesus Trevizo]

He told investigators he shook his son four times. He also said he threw the infant on the bed where he hit his head on a box.

Court paperwork states that Trevizo delayed calling 911 until 8 a.m. the next day, about 9 hours after injuring his son.

The baby suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and potential brain damage from the lack of oxygen caused by the delay in getting him treatment, court documents said.

[RELATED: Sky Harbor Airport janitor accused of being a 'Peeping Tom' in women's bathroom]

Trevizo is currently on probation for a felony count of unlawful viewing/taping/recording a person.

Police said the case is now a homicide and the charges for Trevizo will be upgraded.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.