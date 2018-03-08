Fire crews respond to smoke at Sky Harbor Airport

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke Thursday night at Sky Harbor Airport, fire officials said.

Firefighters received a call reported coming from the roof of Terminal 4 garage, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the A3 gate in Terminal 4, they reported light smoke from the roof. Firefighters went to the roof and sent crews into the terminal.

Fire officials said the smoke came from burning embers from a wood-burning stove at a nearby restaurant.

Crews used fans to help clear the smoke from the ventilation chimney. Once the smoke was cleared, firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to make sure the fireplace and ventilation chimney were clear of heat, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

No flights were impacted by the incident.

