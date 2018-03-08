Minimum wage supporters rally at Arizona Capitol

Supporters of the state's voter-approved minimum wage law rallied at the Arizona Capitol Thursday to block attempts by lawmakers to kill future pay increases for Arizona's lowest-paid workers.

The group of activists also sought to halt efforts at the Capitol to strip worker protections.

Voters in 2016 approved Proposition 206, a measure to increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020.

[RELATED: Arizona hikes minimum wage by 50 cents (Jan. 1, 2018)]

The ballot measure also said employers could not retaliate against employees who take sick leave.

Two bills taking aim at Prop. 206 are now making their way through the Legislature.

One caps the minimum wage at $10.50 an hour; the other lifts protections for taking paid sick leave.

[RELATED: Lawmaker proposing to cap minimum wage]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.