Mesa records subpoenaed in US probe of deadly police shooting

Mesa police records have been subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department in a civil rights investigation involving a former officer who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Texas man last year, authorities said Thursday.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury found Philip Mitchell Brailsford not guilty of second-degree murder on Dec. 7.

Mesa police said in a statement that they've been asked to provide all documentation surrounding the Jan. 18, 2016, shooting and will comply and provide any records requested.

Calls to Brailsford's attorney for comment weren't immediately returned Thursday.

Brailsford, a Mesa policeman for about two years, was fired in March 2016 for violating department policy in the shooting of 26-year-old Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, at a hotel.

Authorities said no gun was found on Shaver's body and two pellet rifles related to his pest-control job were later discovered in his hotel room.

Officers had gone to the hotel in response to a report of a man with a gun. Police ordered Shaver to exit his hotel room, lay face-down in the hallway and refrain from making sudden movements.

Jurors saw video of Shaver crawling in the hallway and begging police through sobs not to shoot him.

Brailsford said he thought Shaver was grabbing a gun when he reached for his waistband. Authorities have said it looked like Shaver was pulling up loose-fitting basketball shorts that had fallen down as he crawled.

Shaver left behind a wife and two young daughters. His widow, Laney Sweet, and Shaver's parents have filed separate wrongful death lawsuits against the city of Mesa.

