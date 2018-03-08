Students and parents Pay it Forward to Glendale music teacher dealing with personal tragedy

Students and parents Pay it Forward to Glendale music teacher dealing with personal tragedyPosted: Updated:
PD: He 'watched as Jasmine burned.' Shocking admission from man suspected of murdering young mother
Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother, Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Company will pay man’s drunken $1,600 Uber fare
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.More >
11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
Mom told police 'I don't know what the concern is' one day before missing son, 5, found buried in yard (video)
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
Troopers use stun gun on man who ignored barricades, initiated foot chase on I-17
Troopers engaged a driver in a foot chase after he blew past a highway closure early Thursday morning.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Phoenix PD searching for ATM skimmer suspects
Police are searching for two suspects who planted an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix Circle K. According to Phoenix PD, the two suspects entered the Circle K near Seventh Street and Buckeye Road just before 6:30 p.m. and went directly to the ATM.More >
Mesa PD: Suspect arrested in deadly 2016 hit-and-run
After nearly two years to the day, Mesa police have arrested a woman in a deadly hit-and-run. Based on a tip from Silent Witness, Felicia Marie Hernandez, 34, was identified as the driver in the incident.More >
Chase suspect's mom speaks out about son's arrest
The mom of the man arrested for leading Phoenix police on a chase Tuesday is "disappointed" her son is in trouble with the law. "I think he just wanted to come and say goodbye to me," she said.More >
Students and parents Pay it Forward to Glendale music teacher dealing with personal tragedy
Kristina Johnsen loves teaching kids how to sing and dance at Highland lakes School in Glendale and it shows.More >
Glendale pediatrics office closes suddenly, parents scramble to get medical records
Dozens of Valley families are looking for help, after their pediatrician's office suddenly shut down.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Watch: Curious penguins find camera, take video selfie
The curious birds flipped it over to face skyward, then did what any one of us would do, they took a selfie video.More >
VIDEO: Body found in west Valley believed to be of missing Phoenix mother
Police believe a body found yesterday is that of missing 21-year-old mother, Jasmine Dunbar. Dunbar was reported missing on March 6 after her baby was found in a car seat on the side of a road. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
A man ran from troopers after blowing past a highway closure in Phoenix. Story: bit.ly/2FtNDpiMore >
Man accused of killing landlord over rent
Man accused of killing landlord over rent
(Source: WITI via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
The mother of armed robbery suspect 22-year-old Scotty Hernandez spoke to CBS 5's Maria Hechanova.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for ATM skimmer suspects
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for ATM skimmer suspects
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who planted an ATM skimmer at a Circle K. [FULL STORY]More >
