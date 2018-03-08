Hit-and-run crash near Metrocenter sends woman to hospital

A hit-and-run accident near Metrocenter sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened Thursday evening near 29th Avenue and Metro Parkway.

A suspect is in custody. Police say impairment may have been a factor.

Initial information indicates that the driver drove up onto the sidewalk striking the female pedestrian.

The woman has been transported to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

