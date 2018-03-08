Glendale pediatrics office closes suddenly, parents scramble to get medical records

Kelli Borrelli is one of many parents who never saw the closure coming. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arrowhead Pediatrics of Glendale is no longer in business.

Kelli Borrelli is one of many parents who never saw the closure coming.

Borrelli is trying to provide the best possible care for her son Elijah, who has a serious heart condition and an autoimmune disease.

"He has to have his levels monitored constantly to make sure that he is on the appropriate dosage of the medications he's on," said Borrelli.

But getting the proper care he needs has been a challenge, ever since Arrowhead Pediatrics went out of business a couple months ago.

Not only did the office close down without warning, patients like Borrelli have been unable to obtain their kids medical records, making it difficult for their new doctor to diagnose and treat them.

"Doctors can't just start treating if they don't have any information," said Borrelli. "They now have to re-do all the tests and re-do the procedures."

The owner of Arrowhead Pediatrics is Jerry Richardson, who has been involved in a number of lawsuits over the years.

He was also way behind on rent and other bills and the management company that rented Richardson office space has been trying to track Richardson down for weeks.

Borrelli is hoping a state agency will step in and help get her son and the other kids get the medical records they need.

"It's important that every one of these families get their medical records, because I am positive there's a child out there that's sicker than my child," said Borrelli.

Borrelli has contacted the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the Arizona Medical Board and the AZ Department of Health Services.

She said that none of the agencies have the authority to go into the office and obtain the medical records due to privacy and federal HIPAA laws.

Borrelli is hoping one of the agencies obtains a court order to go in and get the medical records.

