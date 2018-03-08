Peoria dental assistant accused of sexually abusing patients

Peoria police have arrested a dental assistant for alleged sexual abuse.

On Thursday, March 8, police arrested 41-year-old dental assistant Oscar Castro on 12 counts of sexual abuse.

Two female victims have come forward saying Castro sexually abused them multiple times.

This occurred in 2017 while the victims were being treated at a Peoria dental practice.

Castro has been employed as a dental assistant for about the past five years in dental practices in Peoria and Phoenix.

He has been booked into the Fourth Ave Jail.

Peoria police are concerned there may be more potential victims, and are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling Detective Lisa Shearer at 623-773-8038.

